(KRON) — Police were able to associate a white car seen fleeing the scene of a weekend homicide in El Cerrito last month with a suspect and make an arrest, the El Cerrito Police Department said. Eighteen-year-old Sincere Martin was fatally shot on Sunday, April 23, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Galvin Drive.

The shooter was seen fleeing west on Stockton Avenue from Galvin Drive in a white car. The car was later identified as a 4-door white Toyota. Police connected the car to a 21-year-old Oakland man, Malachi Cox.

Cox was arrested in Citrus Heights on May 3 by El Cerrito PD. The Oakland Police Department Cease Fire Unit, the Oakland PD Intelligence Unit, and the U.S. Marshal Service helped locate Cox, police said. Cox was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police are asking residents and businesses on Stockton Avenue with security cameras to review footage around the time of the incident for additional video of the suspect and his vehicle.