White House approves disaster relief to assist California with wildfire response

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist with the state’s emergency response to wildfires burning throughout Northern California.

The wildfire aid will support impacted residents in Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

The governor thanked the president for granting the declaration.

“Thank you to the President for your partnership and granting this urgent Major Disaster Declaration,” Newsom said. “California is battling two of the largest fires in our history and has seen nearly 600 new fires in the last week caused by dry lightning strikes. These are unprecedented times and conditions, but California is strong – we will get through this.”

CA’s battling 2 of the largest fires in our history with 585 fires & 12,000 lightning strikes in the last week.



Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your partnership & granting this urgent declaration.



These are unprecedented times but CA’s resilient as hell. We’ll get through this. https://t.co/OvZjEOPS92 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 23, 2020

A Presidential Major Disaster Declaration helps people in the impacted counties through eligibility for support including crisis counseling, housing and unemployment assistance and legal services. It also provides federal assistance to help state, tribal and local governments fund emergency response, recovery and protective measures.

Governor Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions and activated the State Operations Center to its highest level.

California has secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to various fires burning.

The Governor last month announced that the state would hire 858 more firefighters and six California Conservation Corps crews through October to bolster firefighting support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News Headlines: