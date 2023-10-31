(KRON) – The Israel-Hamas conflict has led to a sharp rise in anti-Semitism on college campuses. The White House is directing the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents to monitor the rise of antisemitism on college campuses.

Earlier this year at Stanford University, antisemitic drawings at a dormitory were determined to be considered a hate crime. It has not been determined if any arrests were made for the incident.

President Joe Biden is having cybersecurity experts talk to campus police to track down anyone behind the threats. The White House is also investigating any threats against the Muslim and Arab communities.