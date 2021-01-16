‘White Lives Matter’ banner removed from Bay Area city

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area officials are denouncing a “despicable” act of vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

A “White Lives Matter” banner was found Saturday morning at the corner of Smith Street and Dyer Street in Union City.

The banner was later removed.

Union City Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci and Human Relations Commissioner Kashmir Singh Shahi addressed the situation in a video posted to YouTube.

“The city is disgusted by this despicable act of vandalism that has occurred on the heels of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week and on the weekend of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday that celebrates the life and achievements of this important civil rights leader,” a statement from the City of Union City read on YouTube.

Officials say a police report was filed.

Earlier this month, a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the nation’s capitol.

Since then, security has tightened at local, state and the national level.

“While some may believe what happened at the United States Capitol could not happen here, this incident unfortunately shows how divisiveness at the national level can permeate even our community.”

No other details were released.