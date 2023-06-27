(KRON) — Cards promoting white supremacy were found inside books about the Holocaust, Nazi Germany and civil rights at a bookstore in Petaluma, according to a post from the bookstore’s union. This was the second time something like this had happened in three months, according to a Twitter thread from the Copperfield’s Books Petaluma Union.

The cards were discovered on June 21 at the Petaluma location, which is one of nine Copperfield’s locations around the Bay Area. The incident was first reported by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

“The Petaluma store has several employees who are POC and/or LGBTQ+,” read one of the union’s tweets. “The cards were meant to make us feel threatened at our workplace and were also aimed at the general community as customers bought these books and took them home.”

One tweet showed a picture of one of the cards that was found with the name of the organization blocked out. “We do not want to promote this organization,” the union explained.

The content on the card was a list of bullet points espousing white supremacist views, including a statement that “no multi-racial society is a healthy society.”

“The time to begin is now,” read another bullet point on the card.

KRON4 has reached out to the Petaluma Police Department regarding the incident but has yet to hear back.

“We want to make the broader community aware because other places may be targeted as well,” the bookstore union said. “We need to be vigilant and watch out for one another.”