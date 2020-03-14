Who can get a coronavirus test?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — When it comes to getting a coronavirus test, there is still some confusion.

In addition to ordering more test kits, the president announced a new website that will guide users through a series of questions to determine whether they should be tested.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

If testing is recommended, users would be directed to a local testing location, which could include parking lots at Walmart, Target, and Walgreen’s.

The website could be ready by Sunday night.

In the meantime, people want to know who can get a COVID-19 test.

The coronavirus test is not for everyone, according to the California Department of Public Health. It is for people with flu-like symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath.

And if that person has traveled recently to a coronavirus outbreak area or have been in close contact with someone who’s been infected.

The state makes it clear — if you are sick, call your doctor or local public health department.

That is who will decide who should get tested.

A flu test will likely be ordered first, since it is flu season.

For a test, the CDC wants health care providers to give priority to the elderly or those who have health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, and to doctors and health care workers.

People who have severe symptoms should go to Urgent Care or the emergency room.

If symptoms are mild, the advice is to stay home.

If a test is deemed necessary, the doctor will order a test.

Private insurers have said they would cover cost.

The California Health Department told KRON4 News it has 18 state and county labs currently testing, and a total of 21 labs have received test kits.

Those additional three labs will be testing soon.

Right now, the state is able to test approximately 10,000 people.

Results are usually back in 24 hours.

For more information, click here.

Latest News Headlines: