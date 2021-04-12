San Francisco schools open doors following lawsuit, turmoil

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been over a year since San Francisco students have been in the classroom.

On Monday, some of them are finally returning.

It’s a phased reopening plan which starts with preschool through second grade students, as well as students with special needs.

Then, grades 3rd-5th will come back next Monday.

Eventually, the San Francisco Unified School District planned for students of all ages who choose to go back to be in class by April 26.

However, some high school sports teams will be allowed to hold practices and games starting Monday.

It took a lot to get here, like any school district, except it was a little more difficult for SFUSD — making it one of the last to offer in-person instruction in the Bay Area.

The city’s own attorney even filed a lawsuit in February against the board of education for not reopening.

The school district faced a lot of criticism for focusing on renaming dozens of schools rather than reopening them during the pandemic.

But on April 6, the board of education voted unanimously for all students to return to full time in-person schooling.

Mayor London Breed is going to be at Bret Harte Elementary School for the reopening.

She has been wanting school to be reopened for months now.