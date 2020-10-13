Who will be impacted in case of a power shutoff?

(KRON) — PG&E says the potential power shutoff could happen as early as Wednesday afternoon, affecting more than 22,000 customers.

The shutoff is a precaution due to the hot and dry conditions paired with the expected high wind gusts which causes major wildfire danger.

The Bay Area counties impacted include: Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Mateo, Napa, Sonoma and Solano.

The highest probability areas are the North Bay mountains near Mt Saint Helena, small pockets in the East Bay near Mount Diablo, the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont and portions of the Santa Cruz area.

This how you can prepare:

Make sure to have gallons of water available

Non-perishable foods

Flashlights

Extra batteries

Portable phone charger

If you have a generator – practice using it before the power outages to make sure you’re using it correctly.

And of course, a first aid kit, a go-bag and an emergency preparedness kit.

“It would not impact the entire region just pockets of areas,” a PG&E spokesperson said.

The company will notify the customers impacted in advance via text, call or email.

Now if the power shutoffs do need to happen – you will be notified in advance via text, call or email.

