SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed could name a successor to District Attorney Chesa Boudin, ousted in a recall election last month, as soon as tomorrow.

Boudin’s seat becomes vacant 10 days after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors certifies the election results. That happened at the body’s June 28 meeting.

US Commission on Civil Rights Commissioner Michael Yaki told KRON4 there’s a 50-50 chance Boudin could run again in November in a race to fill out the rest of this term. (A regularly-scheduled election will be held in November 2023, in which former police commissioner Joseph Alioto Veronese is the sole declared candidate.) He also said Breed is in a difficult spot finding someone in the center who still “acknowledge[s] the progressive ideas that San Franciscans tend to believe in.”

“This is not something where you just have someone who says they’re going to be tough on law and order and expect them to win an election in a few months in November,” Yaki said.

Yaki said Breed could pick District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the Marina neighborhood on the city’s board of supervisors. Other potential picks include recall proponent Brooke Jenkins, a former assistant district attorney; Nancy Tung, a longtime prosecutor who ran against Boudin in 2019; and Alioto.