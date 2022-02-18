Whole Foods to open flagship store in San Francisco

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, a sign at a Whole Foods Market greets shoppers in Tampa, Fla. Amazon is bringing its Prime membership to Whole Foods, giving members special discounts and deals at the organic grocer. The new benefits will start Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Whole Foods stores in […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Whole Foods announced this week it will open a flagship store at Trinity Place in San Francisco starting March 10.

Whole Foods Market Trinity will be located at 1185 Market Street, roughly a block away from the Civic Center BART station.

The new store will be a 64,737-square-foot building below the Trinity San Francisco Apartments building.

The store’s design will draw inspiration from the former Crystal Palace Market, the feel of the Tenderloin district, and the colors of the Golden Gate Bridge, the company said.

Despite being in a busy street in Civic Center, this new location will have curbside pickup.

The new store will put an emphasis on products from Northern California with more than 3,700 local items, Whole Foods said.

Amazon Prime recently raised its membership cost, but members will still get an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items.

Full details and a list of local brands featured in Whole Foods Market Trinity can be found in Whole Foods’ press release here.