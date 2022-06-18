MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Theatre is back in a big way in the Bay Area, and Theatreworks Silicon Valley’s “Ragtime” is running through June 26 in Mountain View. KRON4 spoke with Theatreworks founder and Director of “Ragtime,” Robert Kelley, about the value the show is bringing to the stage.

“Ragtime” was originally scheduled to go up at Theatreworks in 2020 for its 50th anniversary season, but the show was delayed due to the pandemic. Kelley says the themes of the play echoed the themes that Theatreworks had focused on since its founding — the political and social reality of the past two years only adds to the show’s relevance.

“Its concerns with racism, immigration, women’s rights — the potential for those rights as well as the actual reality. ‘Ragtime’ seemed like a summation of all of that time,” Kelley told KRON4. The timing of the play seemed even more pertinent after the death of “Ragtime” playwright, Terrence McNally, who died from complications of COVID-19 in March 2020.

Kelley sings the praises of his cast and is thrilled to have seasoned professionals in the show as “many of them are Broadway veterans.”

The story calls for many challenging performances while following “the intersecting lives of an inventive Jewish immigrant, a courageous Black pianist, and a conflicted White mother at the dawn of the 20th century,” says the play’s website.

Kelley says he is excited to be continuing work on Bay Area stages, and “Ragtime” feels especially poignant, “Today’s Ragtime feels like it was written within the last couple of months, remarkably prescient about America now, it seems to be addressing the critical issues of our day, of our moment.”

If you’d like to check out the performance of Ragtime, visit the Theatreworks website for tickets.