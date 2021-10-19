Why are gas prices so high?

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 27: A gas pump pumps fuel into a car at a Shell service station June 27, 2005 in San Franisco, California. Oil prices reached a record high today, closing at $60.54 a barrel on traders? concerns about strong demand and potential low supplies. The average retail price for all three grades of gasoline hit $2.24 a gallon on June 24, up from $2.16 three weeks earlier. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Gas prices are at an all-time high, and people want to know why.

Recent searches on Google “Why are gas prices going up oct 2021” spiked 550% and “When are gas prices going down” spiked 200%, according to Google Trends.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon.

The national average is up 7.5 cents from a month ago and $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The prices have been steadily climbing over the years, but these are the highest they’ve been in seven years.

“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 11 cents to $3.45 a gallon.

Another reason for the high gas prices is demand to get on the roads.

U.S. retail gasoline demand rose to its highest level in nearly a month, according to Gasbuddy.

Nationally, weekly gasoline demand was up 2.2% from the prior week.

The bad news is that for now, reports are showing upward trends and for gas prices with no sign of relief just yet, according to Gasbuddy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.