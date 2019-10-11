Why are some Bay Area schools closed during the PG&E power shutdown?

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Why is the elementary school closed, and the high school just down the street is still open? If my child’s school loses electricity during PG&E’s public safety power shutdown, why does the school have to close?

These are questions many California parents are wondering this week as they try to balance work and home life during PG&E’s massive lights-off operation.

Most San Francisco Bay Area counties have been given the “all clear” by PG&E, which means they can begin the power restoration process. But PG&E says the restoration process could take days because power lines must be inspected and declared safe after the winds subside and the threat of wildfires igniting drops.

Parents of children who attend some schools in Castro Valley Unified School District have had to keep their kids home for the past two days because four schools were in the dark. As of Thursday evening, parents were still in limbo, not knowing if their kids would be able to return to school Friday.

Castro Valley Unified School District Superintendent Parvin Ahmadi explained to KRON4 why school administrators are not able to give parents school closure information earlier —Watch her full interview in the video player above. —

“We have no control over where (PG&E) shuts the power down,” Ahmadi said.

While the shutdown was looming, PG&E told district officials that power would be shut off at an unknown time on Wednesday — so students were instructed ahead of time to stay home. But the lights never went off.

The four schools finally lost power around midnight. School employees woke up before sunrise Thursday and checked first-hand to confirm that the schools actually were in the dark. Once that was confirmed, the district was able to send out alerts via emails, texts, and social media that schools would remain closed. The same procedure will be followed for Friday.

During power outages, schools can stay open for a few hours, but not for an entire day, Ahmadi said.

“If it’s all day, it’s really difficult. Most of the work that we do depends on electricity. The Internet is down, and so much of what we do now depends on technology. So all of that comes into play, about when to close a school and when not to,” she said.

Despite the difficult situation, Ahmadi said parents have been very understanding, and diligent about checking for updated information from the district.

“I was very proud of our parents, for checking one way or another. We had very few students who showed up,” she said.

The following email was sent out to parents to inform them about the district’s plan for Friday:

“The planned power outage is still in effect and power at Jensen Ranch, Palomares, and Proctor Elementary Schools and Canyon Middle School is currently still shut off as a part of PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. Based on the most recent information we have from PG&E, they are currently inspecting portions of Alameda County to ensure lines are free of damage and safe to energize before power can be restored (inspections only occur during daylight hours). At this point, school will be cancelled at Jensen Ranch, Palomares, and Proctor Elementary Schools and Canyon Middle School tomorrow, Friday, October 11th; however, if power is restored before morning, then school will resume as normal. We will update you by 6 a.m. tomorrow morning confirming if schools are open or closed.”