SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Everyone is affected by the coronavirus, whether it be physically, emotionally, or financially.
But in many cases, African-Americans are suffering the most.
Experts say data on race is too limited to draw sweeping conclusions, but in some places the virus is infecting and killing African-Americans at disproportionately high rates.
Mental health expert Dr. Ruth White, a professor at USC, shares her thoughts on what the root of the problem may be.
Check it out in the video above.
Latest Stories:
- Why coronavirus is killing African-Americans at disproportionately high rates
- Woman arrested after licking, destroying $1,800 worth of groceries at Safeway
- Husband of woman who invited teen to Thanksgiving after accidental text dies of COVID-19
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 9, 2020
- Coronavirus won’t end with warmer weather, scientists say