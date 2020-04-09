Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Why coronavirus is killing African-Americans at disproportionately high rates

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Everyone is affected by the coronavirus, whether it be physically, emotionally, or financially.

But in many cases, African-Americans are suffering the most.

Experts say data on race is too limited to draw sweeping conclusions, but in some places the virus is infecting and killing African-Americans at disproportionately high rates.

Mental health expert Dr. Ruth White, a professor at USC, shares her thoughts on what the root of the problem may be.

Check it out in the video above.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News