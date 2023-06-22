SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Illegal street vending in San Francisco appears to go on unabated by police in the city’s Mission District. The president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association tells KRON4 there is a reason it appears that way.

On any given day, you can buy anything from clothing, pharmacy products or grocery items right at the corner of 24th Street and Mission in San Francisco.

The only problem is — without a city-issued permit for vending — these folks are breaking the law says lifelong Mission District resident, Rafael Guttierez. He says he recorded these videos to show that it’s not just illegal street vending happening here.

And he says, oftentimes, they’re selling these items right in front of san francisco police officers

Back in 2022, the SF Board of Supervisors enacted a new street vendor enforcement code that went into effect earlier this year.

According to SFPD Chief Bill Scott, San Francisco Police Officer’s Association members are “authorized to provide security for and assist DPW employees as they enforce the vending program under article 5.9 of the public works code.”

SF supervisor Hilary Ronen co-authored the new street vending code. Her legislative aid, Santiago Lerma, says more enforcement is on the way.