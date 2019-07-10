Why does it feel muggy around the Bay Area?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Does it feel a little muggy outside to you?

Yes, it’s a bit gloomy Wednesday morning and also feeling a little sticky, too!

Why is that?

According to KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable, it’s due to warm, humid air being drawn into the Bay.

That humid air is part of a bigger system resulting in rain to our north in Oregon and Washington.

Back home, this is causing warm, saturated air to drift in from the Pacific.

If you didn’t notice last night, temperatures didn’t cool very much either due to that saturated air and cloud cover.

Add in a lack of winds and that creates the perfect recipe for a muggy day!

The muggy feel for Wednesday morning will be temporary, though, as a drier air mass begins to take hold and sunshine gradually returns later today.

Remember you can always get the latest weather updates in the KRON4 Weather Center.