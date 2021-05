SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People in the East Bay could soon see their water bills increase.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is proposing a 4% rate increase that could start as early as July 1.

Under the proposal, rates would increase again by another 4% in July 2022.

The money is meant to help with infrastructure projects like replacing pipelines and preparing for droughts.

EMBUD’s board of directors will vote on the proposal following a public hearing next month.