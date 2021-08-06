Why is Solano County not requiring indoor masking?

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — While people across the Bay Area are masking up indoors again, Solano County is the only county in our area that does not have a mask mandate.

Health officials there say they don’t believe it is necessary at this point.

“I think it’s kinda ridiculous because it has one of the lowest vaccination rates.”

Not only does Solano County have lower vaccination rates than most Bay Area counties, they were also the last county to enter the orange tier when California was still using the tier system.

Auston Breaux says he’s vaccinated, and he wants to see more people taking the precautions he’s taken.

“A little bit upset. Because I did my part to stay safe. Everyone else should do their part to stay safe.”

Adrienne Laverty walked down First Street with her mask on. She says she thinks all the Bay Area counties should follow the same rules and have a mask mandate.

“I feel very safe wearing the masks and I think it’s kept a lot of us healthier over the last year.”

But James Casey says he’s O.K. with vaccinated people not masking up indoors.

“If you’re not vaccinated wear a mask.”

And some other residents say you can only control people so much.

“It is what it is. People are going to do what they’re going to do.”

But regardless of mask mandates — most people I spoke to said they want to see more people vaccinated.

“Stop being so selfish, get vaccinated to protect not only yourself but others.”

The health department said they’re not issuing a mask mandate because the spread isn’t happening in indoor public spaces.

They say it’s happening when small groups gather.