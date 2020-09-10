Why is the sky orange across the Bay Area?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s the talk of the town — Orange skies seen across the Bay Area on Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke has been drifting across the Bay and blocking the sun.

Some residents have said it looks apocalyptic outside and others say it looks like we have been sent to Mars.

So why is the sky orange?

KRON4’s Lawrence Karnow says Tuesday’s offshore winds from the northeast blew smoke from the fires in Northern California — the Bear Fire near Paradise and the August Complex Fires burning near Mendocino County.

Smoke from those fires blew overnight causing the Bay Area to wake up to a thick smoke layer which prevented sunshine from getting through causing the sky to look as orange as it did.

Lawrence says we are going to see more of the smoke filtering in overnight.

Later in the day on Wednesday, we did see some improvements in areas as the winds shifted and began to clear a bit.

Expect the smoke to stick around for the next few days but hopefully we will start to see some conditions improve.

Luckily, so far, Lawrence says not all of the smoke has reached the surface meaning the air quality has not suffered all the way to the ground level.