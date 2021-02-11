Why nurses are going on strike in Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — Skilled nursing workers in Burlingame have been negotiating since August and have been working without a contract since September.

Now, they are striking due to issues of worker intimidation, unfair wages and stalled contract negotiations.

Nurses are chanting with signs in front of Burlington Longterm Care on Thursday morning.

“So far management, when it comes to bargaining, has proposed nothing on healthcare, nothing on staffing levels, almost nothing on an immediate wage increase — except for a few folks with more than 10 years seniority,” said union representative Gaelan Ash. “We are ready to sit down and get a deal.”

A Burlingame longterm care facility manager spoke with KRON4 off camera and said they are willing to negotiate. However, Ash alleges that management did not show up to their last negotiation meeting about two weeks prior.

KRON4 has reached out to more official with the facility to get a statement.

The nurses are expected to strike for two days.