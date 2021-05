FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The Fremont Unified School District is being sued for not reopening campuses this year.

For months, parents have demanded that schools reopen by May 3 and that board members approve a plan for in-person learning this fall.

They threatened to sue if those things don’t happen – and now they’re doing just that.

The district did approve a plan for the upcoming year.

But it still has not allowed students back on campus.