Why people thought Google’s San Francisco office was turning into a Halloween store 

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The pandemic has turned so much of Bay Area downtown’s into ghost towns, and many people are still working from home.

San Francisco artist Danielle Baskin decided to turn the idea of a ghost town into a harmless prank.

You may remember Baskin from a KRON4 story earlier this year. She’s the artist behind “Blue Check Homes” which also started out as a joke.

Baskin is a skilled sign maker. She calls herself a situation designer, or performance artist, even a prankster.

She hopes her jokes spark conversation.

In an attempt to shed light on empty real estate in the city, she created a Spirit Halloween sign to cover up San Francisco’s Google office sign.

Today we opened a Spirit Halloween at the vacant Google Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/xwomb6Xlec — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) September 20, 2021

“There’s a lot of vacant real estate, and Spirit Halloween’s are emerging. They usually come into strip malls, or dying industries, and I thought ‘oh, perfect! I will turn Google into a Spirit Halloween.”

Friends of Baskin joined her for prank, and they took it to the next level. They even dressed the part while pretending to do a load-in.

Thanks to this team for the smooth load-in! It’s going to be a great Halloween shopping season and I’m glad we’re putting this empty office to a better use. 📸 Adam, Beverly, Dana, Jeff, Susan, Dave, Dave, Chris, and Dave. (Not pictured: Dave & Steve) pic.twitter.com/s3LrlLl9t2 — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) September 20, 2021

Baskin was certain the sign would be taken down pretty quickly, but she says security didn’t even notice right away.

Her and her friends used construction signs and appeared look like they knew what they were doing.

“People thought it was real. People asked us when we were opening.”

Google has yet to reach out to Baskin, but some employees have said they appreciated the prank, according to Baskin.