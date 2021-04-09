Why San Francisco isn’t moving to the yellow tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco will not move into the yellow tier next week as originally expected.

Health officer Dr. Susan Philip says this is because case rates and hospitalizations have crept too high to advance into the next tier.

However, in-person events are still greenlit to resume next week because they are already allowed under the state’s orange tier, where San Francisco is placed currently.

The city’s office of economic and workforce development held a meeting Thursday in anticipation of the city moving into the yellow tier next week. San Francisco was close, but no longer meets the criteria for the shift.

For businesses, venues and event centers – moving into the yellow tier would have meant that outdoor gatherings could expand to 200 people without a negative test or proof of vaccination.

If all guests are tested or vaccinated, capacity then expands outdoors to 400 people. In the yellow tier, indoor gatherings will also be permitted for up to 200 people if all guests are tested and show proof of vaccination.

Laurie Thomas with the Golden Gate Restaurant Association is disappointed as we head into the busy spring season with graduations and weddings, but says it’s best that we open as safely as possible.

The health officer meanwhile said she is hopeful as people continue to get vaccinated. Philip says projections show San Francisco might reach herd immunity in May. In the meantime, residents need to stay vigilant to prevent further COVID-19 spread.