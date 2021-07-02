Why San Francisco Targets now close at 6 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Target has shortened its store hours at all San Francisco locations.

The six stores now close at 6 p.m., instead of at 10 p.m. like stores outside of the city.

Target tells KRON4 this is after an “alarming rise” of thefts at the San Francisco stores.

For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores, similar to reports from other retailers in the area. Target is engaging local law enforcement, elected officials and community partners to address our concerns. With the safety of our guests, team members and communities as our top priority, we’ve temporarily reduced our operating hours in six San Francisco stores. Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo

Target is not the only ‘target’ of these crimes. Other retailers, like Walgreens, as well as city tourists and residents are increasingly becoming victims to thefts and smash-and-grabs.

San Francisco’s Walgreens stores report four times more thefts than the nationwide average, a spokesperson told CNN.

The San Francisco Police Department reported last month that auto burglaries in the Central District were up about 139%.

And car break-ins jumped by 750% specifically in San Francisco’s tourist hubs.