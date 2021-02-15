Why San Francisco’s high-volume vaccinations are paused

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Health Department says the COVID-19 vaccine supply has been limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine roll out difficult.

The Moscone Center and City College mass vaccination sites helped the county distribute 7,400 doses over the last week.

As of last week, 47 percent of the 65 and older population has been vaccinated.

The city has the ability to administer 10,000 vaccines a day, but officials say the lack of supply is not allowing that to happen.

The Moscone site will pause for one week and will reopen once supply is sufficient to resume operations.

The City College high volume site expects to resume on Friday only for people who need second doses.

A third high volume site will launch this week but with available appointments far below full capacity.

No existing appointments were canceled; spots are only released for booking once the vaccine supply is confirmed.

Mayor London Breed tweeted that she’s frustrated because they have shown San Francisco can administer shots as soon as they come in but the only thing holding us back, says the mayor, is a lack of supply.

San Francisco still has to vaccinate 760,000 people over the age of 16 — that’s 1.5 million doses needed.