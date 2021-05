SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s famed House of Prime Rib restaurant will shut down for 24 hours starting Thursday, May 13.

Owner Joe Betz is inviting the health department to stop by for an inspection after there were concerns over food safety and some people reported becoming sick after eating there.

Betz says he made the decision to invite health inspectors on his own because he wants the public to see how the restaurant operates.