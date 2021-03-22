Coronavirus: The Latest

Why Solano County is urging the state to send more vaccines

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 50+ last week, Solano County reports it is experiencing a steep decline in vaccines and is urging the state to send more.

In a statement, the county said its vaccine allocation from the state has been the third-lowest allocation per 1,000 residents of all 58 California counties.

To date, Solano County has administered 13,4000 vaccines, with the new allocations of available doses dropping by 60%.

“We want to continue getting these critically needed vaccines in people’s arms,” says John M. Vasquez, District 4 Supervisor and Chair of the Board of Supervisors.  “We have the partnerships, infrastructure and demand, we just don’t have the vaccine that we need.  My colleagues and I on the Board of Supervisors will be making phone calls and sending a letter to the Governor’s Office and our elected representatives, urging them to help us secure more vaccine.”

Solano County is receiving substantially less vaccine allocation than all other similar-sized counties, many of which have higher median household incomes, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News