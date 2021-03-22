Why Solano County is urging the state to send more vaccines

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 50+ last week, Solano County reports it is experiencing a steep decline in vaccines and is urging the state to send more.

In a statement, the county said its vaccine allocation from the state has been the third-lowest allocation per 1,000 residents of all 58 California counties.

To date, Solano County has administered 13,4000 vaccines, with the new allocations of available doses dropping by 60%.

“We want to continue getting these critically needed vaccines in people’s arms,” says John M. Vasquez, District 4 Supervisor and Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “We have the partnerships, infrastructure and demand, we just don’t have the vaccine that we need. My colleagues and I on the Board of Supervisors will be making phone calls and sending a letter to the Governor’s Office and our elected representatives, urging them to help us secure more vaccine.”

Solano County is receiving substantially less vaccine allocation than all other similar-sized counties, many of which have higher median household incomes, officials said.