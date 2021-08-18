Why the sun and sky is orange in the Bay Area: Photos

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is waking up to hazy skies and a bright orange sun as wildfire smoke drifts down from the Dixie and Caldor fires.

While some smoke may mix down to the surface, the air quality is still at moderate levels, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry northerly winds over northern California will transport smoky/hazy conditions over the Bay Area through midweek. While some smoke may mix down to the surface, @AirDistrict forecast air quality to remain at moderate levels. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/FewUuPNiwR — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 18, 2021

But the most noticeable change on Wednesday is how vivid orange the sun appears, in some places casting an orange hue across the sky.

We’ve also received video from the North Bay where people are discovering ash on their cars.

