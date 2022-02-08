Why this San Francisco supervisor wants to tax vacant homes

A person rides an electric skateboard past homes in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Declines in rent prices are steepening from earlier in the pandemic, a sign that people with the flexibility to move are leaving an area that’s still among Americas priciest for housing. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston and supporters have begun collecting signatures for a ballot measure that would tax homes that aren’t on the rental market.

If the measure gets 9,000 signatures by July 11, it will qualify for the November ballot.

Preston, a progressive who represents Haight-Ashbury and the Western Addition on the board and has been a longtime housing lawyer, claims taxing vacant units would raise over $38 million each year, and could ease the city’s housing crisis.

Tax money raised by the measure would fund rental subsidies for low-income people and seniors, as well as a program that would convert empty buildings into affordable housing.

The proposal comes shortly after San Francisco’s budget and legislative analyst estimated the city had 40,000 vacant homes in 2019.

After a similar tax was implemented in Vancouver in 2016, the Canadian city saw a 21% reduction in vacant units. Across the Bay, Oakland has collected $7 million in its first year enforcing a similar tax.

Preston told the San Francisco Chronicle that the tax is aimed at real estate speculators and many properties would be exempt. It will be based on the size of the home and the length it has been unoccupied.

According to the measure’s text, in 2024 the tax would be $2,500 for each residential unit under 1,000 square feet, $3,500 for each residential unit between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet, and $5,000 for each residential unit over 2,000 square feet. By 2026, the tax would be, sequentially, $5,000, $7,000, and $10,000.