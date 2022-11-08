OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – If you were hoping to know who’d be elected Oakland mayor right away tonight, take a breath.

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters told KRON4 News that it will be counting people who voted for just one candidate first, then ranked-choice votes later.

Like many races in the Bay Area, voters for Oakland mayor get to rank their choices in order. If a voter’s first preference is eliminated, their vote is moved to their second, and so on, until one person receives an absolute majority, even if they did not win the most first preference votes.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the registrar will begin announcing results every hour, on the hour. Only at the end of the night will the registrar begin counting ranked-choice votes. The registrar did not explain why it has decided to count votes in this manner.

“Accumulated results will be posted at the end of election night,” the registrar’s website states.