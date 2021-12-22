Widespread showers continue in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Light showers are keeping the Bay Area wet on Wednesday morning.

The rain started on Tuesday and continues to move south toward Santa Cruz, leaving scattered and light rainfall in the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service predicts there is more chance for rain overnight into Thursday.

“An unsettled weather pattern is projected to continue through the upcoming holiday weekend and into next week,” according to NWS meteorologists.

Christmas travel will be complicated by a series of winter storms impacting California starting tomorrow. If you are traveling in California, be sure to follow our neighbors to stay up to date on the latest forecast information for your area of interest! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/r1WRe5hIDW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 20, 2021

The wet weather during such a busy travel period means drivers should be extra alert and leave more time to get to their destinations.