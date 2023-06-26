SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, will hold a press conference Monday along with other Bay Area legislators to announce legislation to create “self-help funding for Bay Area public transportation,” according to a press release. The proposed funding would fill the region’s remaining need for transit operations funds and complement recently appropriated funds from the state budget.

Bay Area transit agencies like BART and SF Muni have struggled in the wake of the pandemic. Ridership has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels and agencies have warned of potentially drastic service cuts with increased funding.

A recent poll of Bay Area residents cited safety and cleanliness as two of the key factors discouraging riders from returning to BART. Sen. Wiener’s proposed bill would include funds to address safety, cleanliness and reliability.

In addition to Wiener, State Sen. Josh Becker and BART Board Director Rebecca Saltzman are slated to appear at Monday’s press conference.