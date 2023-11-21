(KRON) — A woman and the man she allegedly conspired with to kill her husband have been arrested and charged with murder, the Hayward Police Department announced Tuesday. The victim in the case, 51-year-old Parwiz Assar of Hayward, was found stabbed to death at 10:21 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at Lance Way and Tucker Street where they located Assar who was unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Hayward PD detectives conducted an extensive investigation and developed probable cause to arrest two suspects. They were identified as:

Samim Azizi, 21, of Washington

Razma Mohammad-Ibrahim, 35, of Hayward.

Police arrested Azizi in Seattle, Washington on Oct. 31. He is being held without bail at King County Jail and awaiting extradition to California.

Mohammad-Ibrahim was arrested on Nov. 15 in Hayward and is being held without bail at Santa Rita County Jail. She was married to the victim for approximately 15 years and the two had been experiencing marital problems, according to police.

Mohammad-Ibrahim and Azizi met in December of 2022 and became intimately involved, police said. Investigators believed the two conspired to kill the victim so they could be together, have custody of Mohammad-Ibrahim and Assar’s children and have all the family assets.

Assar and Mohammad-Ibrahim have minor children who are in the custody of family, police said.

“I would like to take a moment to recognize the outstanding investigative work that led to the arrests in this case,” said Hayward PD Acting Chief Bryan Matthews.

The investigation into the case is still active, according to police.