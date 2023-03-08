SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — WiLD 94.9 listeners have been reeling since the disappearance of beloved morning show host “JV” Jeffery Vandergrift.

While JV is still considered missing by the San Francisco Police Department, his absence has not gone unnoticed. The radio station posted a tribute to their longtime DJ honoring the legacy he left on the air.

The Fremont native spent the last 30 years entertaining early risers from his morning show “The JV Show,” which he started in 2009, and “The Dog House,” which he started in 1994, the post read. His show quickly became the number one morning show in the Bay Area.

He also had a recurring segment on KRON4 called “Check-in With Wild 94.9’s JV.”

The station also remembered his passion for kids with challenged lives and his support for Candy Cane Lane and the George Mark Children’s House.

“From a terminally ill child whose dream was going to Disneyland to a family in need of a holiday meal, JV always delivered humanity along with humor,” the post read.

JV was originally reported missing on Feb. 24, after an episode where he spoke candidly about his battle with Lyme disease for the past two years. His wife, Natasha Yi, later posted an update on his disappearance referencing “physical pain” JV had been dealing with and that it was unlikely he would return.

“His transparency has inspired many to call into the show, write letters of support and share his stories on social media,” the radio station tribute said.

“Thanks for the laughs. Thanks for the love. Thank you, JV!” the post read.

SFPD has not yet responded to a request for an update on the investigation. JV is still considered missing. Anyone with information about the search for Vandergrift is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.