(KRON) — Three people suffered injuries after a wild North Bay car chase ended in Cotati early Tuesday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the suspect tried to ram an officer with his car as he was being pursued.

The incident began when a Windsor Police Department officer saw a car going southbound on Highway 101 that matched the description of a car that was carjacked in Vallejo. The officer tried to pull over the suspect’s car, but he sped up to as fast as 115 miles per hour, per police.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

California Highway Patrol officers and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies both helped the original officer in attempting to stop the vehicle. At one point, SCSO claims the suspect tried to hit a CHP officer with his car. CHP officers in Rohnert Park used spike strips to eventually slow him down.

The suspect tried to take the off-ramp in Cotati but lost control of his car and struck a parked car that had two people inside, per police. The suspect was arrested and identified as Ernesto Samuel Esquivel, 37.

The people inside the car struck in the chase had minor injuries. Esquivel was hospitalized with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. SCSO said he is being guarded by deputies at the hospital.

While searching the stolen car, SCSO said stolen mail was found. The mail was taken from the Dry Creek area of Healdsburg and Geyserville.