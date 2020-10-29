Wild pigs causing trouble in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Around two-dozen wild pigs are causing some bad damage to the Coyote Creek Golf Course in San Jose.

They are coming out of the surrounding wildlands and rooting up the rough and fairways in search of grubs in the soil, says general manager Mike Fish.

It’s not a new problem. The nocturnal pigs have grown wise to traps and fences. We need to thin the herd,” says San Jose City Councilman Johnny Khamis.

Since shooting firearms is illegal inside city limits, Khamis and others proposed hiring an archer to kill the pigs, but that too has been rejected.

The city says it’s too risky with highway 101 nearby and a wounded pig is a dangerous pig.

Meanwhile, the damage is adding up. “We probably spend 50,000 a month, estimated Fish.

“These pigs aren’t just causing harm to the city grasses and lawns in the golf courses, they’re actually destroying wildlife habitat,” Khamis said.

Lhamis would like to see the county reinstate a program that had some success thinning the herd several years ago. in two months of trying,

Coyote Creek has not trapped a single pig.

“If we could hunt them in the traditional form, we would have this pig problem settled in a week,” said Fish.

