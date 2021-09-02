Wild pigs damage properties in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Chunks of at least a half dozen lawns in the Norris Canyon Estates community have been chewed up in San Ramon — and the culprits are big and hungry.

“I guess they’re looking for grubs. They tend to come through — tear up the grass. Tear up some of the mulch.”

A problem one homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said seems to rear its ugly head every couple of years.

This week, he captured the wild pigs at night digging for dinner.

“Sometimes they can get pretty invasive,” he said. “Basically, you just got to tear up the lawn and resod it.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said this issue is not unique to San Ramon.

“This type of behavior from wild pigs is something that we see a handful of times every year throughout the Bay Area,” Ken Paglia said.

Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Ken Paglia said the pigs are free to run wild, but adds if a homeowner discovers property damage they can file a wildlife incident report — which could give them options to mitigate the problem.

“One possible action to take is that we can issue a depredation permit, which would essentially be a legal permit to take the animal,” Paglia said. “Sometimes residents can hire a licensed trapper to take care of the animal. Other times, they can work with local organizations. and, other times, they can do it on their own as long as they adhere to local ordinances.”

Meanwhile, neighbors are sizing up the damage.

“Probably not in a huge rush to repair the lawn. Because there’s probably a high percentage chance they’ll come back again.”

It may be time to consider fencing or possibly replacing the grass with artificial turf.