Wild weekend: 2 big sideshows take over San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two big weekend sideshows in San Francisco got dangerous and out of control.

It happened Sunday at the intersection of 13th and Folsom and on Saturday night in the Mission District where four people were hit by cars.

Police are investigating and some people say that injuries take things too far.

Massive sideshows take over San Francisco streets — Video shows one from 13th and Folsom under the 101 overpass of cars whipping around, burning rubber into donuts and getting dangerously close to spectators.

The Mission saw drivers performing stunts as well.

The Saturday night sideshow broke out at 24th and Mission — Four people were struck by a car and police say the driver took off.

Chamelea Mullican works at a coffee shop on 24th, just a block away from where the sideshow happened.

She says these social gatherings can be exciting but they can also be dangerous.

Others tell us these events are a part of the culture and a way of expression in the Bay Area and spectators and participants should understand injuries can happen.

A hit and run investigation is underway after the four injured men were taken to the hospital.

Police say they’ll continue to crackdown on these illegal demonstrations.