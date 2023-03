(KRON) — Wildcat Canyon Road is closed in unincorporated Orinda after storm-related slides damaged the roadway, according to Contra Costa County Public Works.

The closure begins at San Pablo Dam Road and ends at Inspiration Point. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes in order to avoid the area.

A photo shared by Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia shows the road’s asphalt lifted and cracked after the slide. Part of the roadway also appears to have slid down the side of the hill.