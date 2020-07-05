Wildfire burning near Lake Anderson in Santa Clara County grows to 100 acres

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – A wildfire continues to burn in Santa Clara County near Lake Anderson Sunday morning, officials say.

The fire broke out around midnight in the unincorporated area near Morgan Hill.

At this time, investigators believe the fire was started by illegal fireworks.

East Dunne Road has been blocked off and officials advise you to avoid the area.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze is now at 100 acres and residents on Finely Ridge Road have been evacuated.

#ParkFire [Update] The fire grew to 100 acres overnight. Evacuations are still in place for the Finley Ridge area. pic.twitter.com/wZgyXcFBAc — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 5, 2020

Overnight, Cal Fire evacuated 10 homes and did not expect to evacuate any more.

None of the homes that were evacuated are in the City of Morgan Hill.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

