Wildfire concerns in the North Bay amid 100 degree temperatures

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A heat wave during an early wildfire season has firefighters and residents on alert for potential fires this week.

With such high temperatures and barely any rain this year, it’s a dangerous mix for wildfires to spark.

Cal Fire reports that 19,070 total acres have already burned in the first half of 2021 throughout the state.

Already on Tuesday, two days before peak temperatures are expected, a wildfire started in Vallejo and caused an evacuation order. It took about four hours to get the fire under control.

Napa is expected to hit a high of 93 degrees on Wednesday and get dangerously close to 100 degrees on Thursday.

Temperatures start dropping slightly on Friday with an anticipated high of 90 and continuing to cool down slightly throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearby, Santa Rosa is expected to get as high as 102 degrees during peak heat on Thursday.

North Bay residents should be ready by packing a go-bag just in case of a nearby wildfire.

Here’s an emergency supply kit checklist from Cal Fire:

Face masks or coverings

Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person

Map marked with at least two evacuation routes

Prescriptions or special medications

Change of clothing

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks

First aid kit

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Sanitation supplies

Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

Don’t forget pet food and water!

A heat advisory is in place from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. on Friday.