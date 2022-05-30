BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters have contained a wildfire that burned just north of Boulder Creek Monday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire grew to be as large as 1.5 acres.

Cal Fire first reported the fire at 4:36 p.m. It was north of Boulder Creek and west of Highway 9.

Six total engines from Cal Fire Santa Cruz County and the Boulder Creek Fire Department responded to contain the fire. One helicopter was on scene as well.

The fire did not threaten any structures or power lines, Cal Fire said.