CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A structure fire in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Canyon prompted an evacuation warning overnight Thursday as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

The structure fire was reported at 10:30 p.m., according to Moraga-Orinda Fire District Fire Marshal Jeff Isaacs, and the first crews at the scene found a structure fully engulfed in flames. The blaze spread to nearby vegetation, which turned into a half-acre to an acre of wildfire, Issacs said.

Due to the threat of the wildfire, an evacuation warning was issued just after midnight for Canyon residents, according to fire officials. The warning was rescinded and an all-clear was given as the fire came under control at around 2 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Issacs said that downed power lines, narrow roads and limited water supplies initially hampered fire suppression efforts.

A “significant dispatch” of Moraga-Orinda Fire District firefighters, assisted by Cal Fire, the East Bay Regional Park District Fire Department and the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, contained the fire, officials said.