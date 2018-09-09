Wildfire in Napa County explodes to 1700 acres Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jose Diaz [ + - ] Video

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)- - A 1700-acre fire in Napa County prompted mandatory evacuations and road closures Saturday, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, dubbed the Snell Fire, is burning along Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd and is now 10-percent contained.

#SnellFire in #NapaCounty we saw it spread east along the hills in just a matter of minutes. 1700 acres, 10% contained pic.twitter.com/URta4hRHTj — Gayle Ong (@GayleOng) September 9, 2018

#SnellFire [update] at Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd, 7 miles SE of Middletown (Napa County) is now 1,700 acres and 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/8gmIVgathL — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 9, 2018

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for Snell Valley Rd, all roads to Snell Valley, and Berryessa Estates.

Additional evacuations were ordered for the west side of Berryessa Knoxville Rd. from Pope Creek Bridge to county line.

Evacuation centers have been set up at Pope Valley Farm Center and Pope Valley School.

Hard road closures with no access:

Snell Valley Rd at the intersection of Butts Canyon Road

Knoxville-Berryessa Rd. from Putah Creek Bridge North to the County Line.

