Wildfire in Napa County explodes to 1700 acres
NAPA COUNTY (KRON)- - A 1700-acre fire in Napa County prompted mandatory evacuations and road closures Saturday, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze, dubbed the Snell Fire, is burning along Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd and is now 10-percent contained.
#SnellFire in #NapaCounty we saw it spread east along the hills in just a matter of minutes. 1700 acres, 10% contained pic.twitter.com/URta4hRHTj— Gayle Ong (@GayleOng) September 9, 2018
#SnellFire [update] at Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd, 7 miles SE of Middletown (Napa County) is now 1,700 acres and 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/8gmIVgathL— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 9, 2018
A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for Snell Valley Rd, all roads to Snell Valley, and Berryessa Estates.
Additional evacuations were ordered for the west side of Berryessa Knoxville Rd. from Pope Creek Bridge to county line.
Evacuation centers have been set up at Pope Valley Farm Center and Pope Valley School.
Hard road closures with no access:
Snell Valley Rd at the intersection of Butts Canyon Road
Knoxville-Berryessa Rd. from Putah Creek Bridge North to the County Line.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Previous
Two arrested in stabbing at Milpitas...
Next
BART expands service to/from Warm...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Les Moonves resigns from CBS
- Delta Fire in Shasta County chars over 40,000 acres, 5-percent contained
- Food truck refuses service to law enforcement
- 49ers lose season opener to Minnesota Vikings 24-16
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.