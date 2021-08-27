Wildfire smoke causing unhealthy Bay Area air: Check air quality

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Spare the Air Alert was issued for Friday and Saturday due to wildfire smoke causing unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area.

Conditions worsened as the Bay Area Air Quality Management District upgraded its original Air Quality Advisory to the Spare the Air Alert, which enforces some restrictions and warns of potential dangers from exposure on August 27 and 28.

During the Spare the Air Alert, wood burning is banned so it does not contribute to smoke already polluting the air. Officials also encourage residents to reduce air pollution by taking public transit or biking rather than driving a personal vehicle.

The air quality advisory has been upgraded to a Spare the Air Alert. When wildfires are active, it’s important to stay alert and check air quality conditions to protect your health from smoke. Visit https://t.co/U3NGKXFXYV for air quality readings. https://t.co/7XtRDuEvcz — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 27, 2021

The district says the nine-county Bay Area is a single air basin, and “actions to cut back emissions in one part can have significant impacts on the air quality in locations miles away.”

This map can show you how the air quality is in your specific area:

Sensitive groups, like the elderly, children, and people with lung-related health conditions such as asthma, should remain indoors during the alert. Alerts can change – be shortened or extended – so be sure to check kron4.com regularly for updates.