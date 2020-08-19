Wildfire smoke prompts Spare the Air Alert through Wednesday in Bay Area

(BCN) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday and Wednesday because of smoke from wildfires throughout the region that is creating unhealthy air pollution.

Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is banned both indoors and outdoors on days when the alerts are in effect, according to the air district.

The air district is recommending that Bay Area residents stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

A #SparetheAir Alert for wildfire smoke has been issued for today and tmrw, 8/18 & 8/19, which bans burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel. If temperatures allow, stay indoors with windows & doors closed to protect your health. More: https://t.co/HTSlRgVzZx pic.twitter.com/veBxcmZMCk — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) August 18, 2020

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by texting “START” to 81757, registering for emails at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: