Wildfire victims: Deadline to file PG&E claim is Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You’ve got one day left to file insurance claims against PG&E related to the 2017 and 2018 Northern California fires.
All claims must be filed by Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PST.
All claims related to the Northern California fires prior to Jan. 29, 2019 must be filed in PG&E’s Chapter 11 cases and received no later than the aforementioned deadline.
If you believe money is owed to you by PG&E for loss or injury resulting from the fires that arose before PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 29,2 019, you must file your claim by Tuesday.
Those affected who do not submit a Proof of Claim by Tuesday’s deadline may be barred from filing a claim against PG&uE and give up the rights to any payment or other compensation.
Claims can be filed online at any of the following PG&E Claim Service Centers between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.:
- 350 Salem Street, Chico, CA 95928
- 231 “D” Street, Marysville, CA 95901
- 1850 Soscol Avenue, Suite 105, Napa, CA 94559
- 1567 Huntoon Street, Oroville, CA 95965
- 3600 Meadow View Road, Redding, CA 96002
- 111 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
If you’re filing by mail, delivery must be completed before the deadline.
Claims must be received at the below address by Tuesday:
PG&E Corporation Claims Processing Center
c/o Prime Clerk LLC
Grand Central Station
P.O. Box 4850
New York, NY 10163-4850
To read more on who is eligible to file a claim, how to file a claim, and other information, visit officialfireclaims.com.
