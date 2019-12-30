Wildfire victims: Deadline to file PG&E claim is Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You’ve got one day left to file insurance claims against PG&E related to the 2017 and 2018 Northern California fires.

All claims must be filed by Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PST.

All claims related to the Northern California fires prior to Jan. 29, 2019 must be filed in PG&E’s Chapter 11 cases and received no later than the aforementioned deadline.

If you believe money is owed to you by PG&E for loss or injury resulting from the fires that arose before PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 29,2 019, you must file your claim by Tuesday.

Those affected who do not submit a Proof of Claim by Tuesday’s deadline may be barred from filing a claim against PG&uE and give up the rights to any payment or other compensation.

Claims can be filed online at any of the following PG&E Claim Service Centers between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

350 Salem Street, Chico, CA 95928

231 “D” Street, Marysville, CA 95901

1850 Soscol Avenue, Suite 105, Napa, CA 94559

1567 Huntoon Street, Oroville, CA 95965

3600 Meadow View Road, Redding, CA 96002

111 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

If you’re filing by mail, delivery must be completed before the deadline.

Claims must be received at the below address by Tuesday:

PG&E Corporation Claims Processing Center

c/o Prime Clerk LLC

Grand Central Station

P.O. Box 4850

New York, NY 10163-4850

To read more on who is eligible to file a claim, how to file a claim, and other information, visit officialfireclaims.com.

