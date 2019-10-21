Wildfire victims: Final day to file claim against PG&E

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON – Monday, Oct. 21 is the deadline for wildfire victims to file a claim against PG&E.

This applies to victims of the Camp Fire and other wildfires that happened before PG&E filed for bankruptcy.

The utility filed for bankruptcy back on January 29.

Today’s deadline was set so the company can complete the restructuring process and compensate wildfire victim as quickly as possible.

Governor Gavin Newsom wants PG&E to make big changes moving forward.

“We have to make sure PG&E does the improvements, the safety improvements and upgrades which will take years we have to keep them accountable, we have to make sure they get out of bankruptcy in a way where investments to continue well past the June 30th deadline… to pull them out,” he said.

All claims must be received and filed by 5 p.m.

If you need to file a claim or would like more information, click here.

Latest News Headlines: