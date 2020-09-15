Wildfire victims in Solano County discuss climate change following destructive blaze

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Families still living through the destruction of the latest wildfires are weighing in on Monday’s visit from President Trump.

The president was here to receive an update on those fires.

“I definitely think so, it is getting hotter and hotter,” Emily Chave said.

Emily Chave says friends of hers are now living in a hotel after losing everything in the recent fires that tore through Solano County, just one of many dealing with the fall out of the recent firestorm.

“All of this, wine stain,” Dilso Baltazar said.

Dilso Baltazar had 15 thousand bottles of wine at his home, he also had barrels he planned to harvest but all of that is gone.

So is his barn, his fruit trees, his kitchen, his bridge.

In fact, the scope of damage he suffered when the Hennessy Fire ripped through the ridge and raged down on the valley in Vacaville is profound and he is not alone.

His neighbors on both sides lost their homes.

Baltazar now is sorting through what is left working with his insurance adjustor.

When asked about whether he felt climate change fueled the fire, he said of course, it is all tied up together.

“Yes, yes, it was part of it, it is all part of it. The fire was so hot, so tough,” Baltazar said.

Baltazar says he was prepared to battle the blazes.

He feels with his home nestled along Pleasants Valley Road, it is a potentially dangerous location.

He showed powerful hoses, that he installed but PG&e and turned off the power, the fateful night the fire came through and his solar power failed as well.

