Will a Flex Alert be issued? Cal ISO says be prepared either way

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As an incoming heat wave looms over the Bay Area, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) is asking people to be prepared to conserve energy to help avoid the possibility of any rotating power outages.

Tips include:

Setting thermostats to 80 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoiding use of major appliances

Turning off unnecessary lights

If Cal ISO issues a Flex Alert calling for voluntary conservation between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday and possibly Thursday, consumers would be encouraged to take other steps to manage their electricity usage before the Alert goes into effect:

Pre-cool your home or apartment by lowering the thermostat

Use major appliances, like your dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Charge all electronic devices

Charge electric vehicles

According to Cal ISO, its projections show electricity demand will exceed power supplies, with the biggest impact projected for Thursday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

For more information, you can visit Cal ISO’s website.

